CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) versus Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Financial Analysis

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CDW and Velocity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 2 5 0 2.71 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW presently has a consensus target price of $206.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDW and Velocity Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.36 $788.50 million $7.12 25.92 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 5.00% 98.82% 11.82% Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDW beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

