Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($1.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUN. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 568,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,484. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

