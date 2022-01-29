Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

