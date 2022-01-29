Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. The upstream energy player has more than 15 years of drilling inventory in the prolific basin, making production outlook bright. Its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. Its net debt to capitalization of only 29.4% is impressive. The company boosted its free cash flow guidance for 2021 to $200-$220 million from the previously guided range of $140-$170 million. Also, it increased its 2021 production guidance to 60,500-61,850 Boe/d. Overall, with crude oil price improving at a massive scale, thanks to the rolling out of several coronavirus vaccines, business scenario is becoming extremely bright for the leading upstream energy player.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.35.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

