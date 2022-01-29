Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

CPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of CPF stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.