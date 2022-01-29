Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30. 5,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 148,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $555.77 million, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,390. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

