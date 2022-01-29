CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.13. CGI posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CGI by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after buying an additional 97,984 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CGI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

