Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to announce $84.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.21 million. Charah Solutions posted sales of $65.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $283.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $285.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $342.35 million, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $344.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRA. B. Riley began coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE CHRA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 56,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,991. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

