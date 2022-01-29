ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,457.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $884,158.41 and approximately $28,457.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,738.10 or 1.00049653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00078383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00022014 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002412 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00480054 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

