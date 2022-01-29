Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,202,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.31. The company had a trading volume of 816,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

