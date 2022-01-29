Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price target hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

CKPT opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,852,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 899,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $756,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.