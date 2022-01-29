Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Energy worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $68.39 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

