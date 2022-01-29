Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,883 shares of company stock valued at $66,189,185 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 35,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 55,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Chevron by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.