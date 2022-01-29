Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSSEP stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

