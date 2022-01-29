China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.83.
About China CITIC Bank
