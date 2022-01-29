China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

