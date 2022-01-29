Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.40 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.23 million and a P/E ratio of -25.40. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.93.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

