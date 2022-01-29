Christian Klemt Sells 3,963 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in uniQure by 264.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in uniQure by 36.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in uniQure by 30,689.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter worth $82,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

