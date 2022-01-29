CIBC Upgrades Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) to “Buy”

CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has C$68.00 price target on the stock.

RCI.A opened at C$65.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$56.72 and a 12 month high of C$68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.87.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

