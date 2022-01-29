CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Short Interest Update

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

CIIGU stock remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Friday. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863. CIIG Capital Partners II has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.