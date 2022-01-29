Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Ciner Resources has decreased its dividend by 85.0% over the last three years.

CINR stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

