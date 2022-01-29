Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CING shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 137,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,593. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.