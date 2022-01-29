CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CITIC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CTPCY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. CITIC has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

