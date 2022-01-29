Citigroup Inc. Purchases 25,417 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McAfee by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.