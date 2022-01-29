Citigroup Raises Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $50.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

