Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In related news, Director Susan E. Hartley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,549 shares of company stock valued at $65,624 over the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8,969.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

