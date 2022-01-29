Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 19,224 shares.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $903,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $518,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.