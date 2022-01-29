Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,130 ($42.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,260 ($43.98) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.12), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($506,587.63). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 and have sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,420 ($32.65) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,518.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,557.93.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

