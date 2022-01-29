Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded to Hold by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,055.67.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.