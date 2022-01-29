Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CLBK opened at $21.42 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 74,641 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 108,142 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.