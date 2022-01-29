Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.