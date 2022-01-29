Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.