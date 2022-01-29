Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Comcast alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.