Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.28.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.