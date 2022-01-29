Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper Sells 9,267 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

