Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

