Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 10,000 Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAQ. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,381,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,434,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 580,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 330,015 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 249,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPAQ. DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SPAQ opened at $9.90 on Friday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

