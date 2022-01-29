Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 39,000 Shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Independence were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACQRU. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 747,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ACQRU stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

