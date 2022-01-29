Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Liquidity Services worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 26.33%.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $510,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302 over the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

