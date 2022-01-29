Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $513,000 Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Calavo Growers worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $872,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 67.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,603,000 after purchasing an additional 109,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.56 million, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

