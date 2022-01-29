Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $570,000 Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 50.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

