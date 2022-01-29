Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,826 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 327,301 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 124,688 shares of company stock worth $855,667. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

