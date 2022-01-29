Comparing Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harleysville Financial and Bank of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of America 2 4 12 0 2.56

Bank of America has a consensus price target of $50.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A Bank of America 33.10% 12.16% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Bank of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.19 $7.28 million $1.93 13.32 Bank of America $93.75 billion 4.00 $17.89 billion $3.33 13.77

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of America beats Harleysville Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions

