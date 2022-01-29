Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $202.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.95 and its 200 day moving average is $172.86. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $191.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,950. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,826,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

