ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 201,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,193. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

