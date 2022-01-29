Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,349 Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Inotiv by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

