Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $333,000 Holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Community Financial worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The Community Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $222.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.