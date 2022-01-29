Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $442,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $450.52 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

