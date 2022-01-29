Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $381,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2,641.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $9,826,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

