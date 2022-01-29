Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $417,000 Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $179,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

RMNI opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

