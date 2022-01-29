Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $451,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

